Nvidia: Expect It To Lose Most First Quarter China Business
Summary
- Heading into first quarter earnings, NVIDIA continues to dominate AI chips.
- However, it is in the process of losing one of its biggest markets: China.
- China was responsible for 13% of NVIDIA's sales in the last fiscal year. Other segments could grow enough to make up for losing China, but it wouldn't be easy.
- Jensen Huang is doing everything he can to maintain a foothold in the China market, but his efforts ultimately depend on Donald Trump's cooperation, which isn't guaranteed.
- In this article, I advise caution on NVIDIA stock ahead of earnings.
