I wrote about Orogen (OTCQX:OGNRF) with a positive opinion a few months ago. They have recently had a buyout offer from Triple Flag (TFPM) for their silicon/merlin royalty, which has been the main
Orogen: Buyout, Now What?
Summary
- Orogen received a buyout offer for their silicon/merlin royalty and will spin out as a separate company, retaining their Ermitano royalty and joint ventures.
- I plan to sell Triple Flag shares and reinvest in Orogen, confident in their talented, focused management and organic royalty generation model.
- The new Orogen structure lowers market cap but retains cash flow from Ermitano royalty, offering a low-risk holding with significant upside potential.
- Selling the silicon/merlin royalty rewards shareholders and positions Orogen for future growth, maintaining stability and sustainability in their business model.
