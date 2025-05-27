It's been a difficult start to 2025 for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX). Shares of SBUX reached new 52-week highs of $117.46 during Q1, and since then, they have fallen -28.15%. SBUX is underperforming the market as the
Starbucks: Long-Term Investors Could Be Rewarded Despite Market Scepticism
Summary
- Starbucks' stock has dropped sharply after a Q2 earnings miss and rising costs from its turnaround strategy, but I see this as a long-term opportunity.
- Despite near-term margin pressure and investor skepticism, Starbucks is making progress in customer experience, operational improvements, and global expansion, especially in China.
- Starbucks appears undervalued compared to peers, with strong expected EPS growth and an attractive dividend yield, making it compelling for value and dividend growth investors.
- I remain bullish on Starbucks, believing the market is overreacting to short-term setbacks and that the turnaround will lay the foundation for future growth.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SBUX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.