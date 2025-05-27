GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) is realizing exceptional growth in its backlog and orders as global investments in gas-fired power plants expand to support growing demand for data center capacity. Beginning in e2h26, GE Vernova will significantly expand its
GE Vernova's Power Surge: Why This Stock Is A Strong Buy
Summary
- GE Vernova Inc. is experiencing robust backlog and order growth, driven by surging demand for gas turbines to power data centers and global energy needs.
- Management is aggressively expanding gas turbine capacity beginning in e2h26 as demand for natural gas turbines expands in support of industrial and data center power needs.
- Management is accelerating cost reductions in order to mitigate tariff risk, targeting $2-2.5B in free cash flow for FY25 and strong margin improvement.
- Given the long growth runway, margin expansion, and capacity buildout, I reiterate my Strong Buy rating and $606/share target for GEV shares.
