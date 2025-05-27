In the past, I've written several articles highlighting the exuberant valuations that the more popular stocks are demanding these days. While I'm skeptical of the optimistic market environment we're in, it's a market of stocks, not a stock market.
FDVV: The Overvalued Value ETF
Summary
- Current market valuations are exuberant, making it vital to seek undervalued, stable cash-flow businesses for risk mitigation.
- Fidelity High Dividend ETF offers exposure to large and mid-cap stocks with high and growing dividends, but its yield is only 2.95%.
- Despite a higher yield than the S&P 500, FDVV's payout is not truly 'high yield', given current elevated valuations and historical yield comparisons.
- With treasuries yielding 4.51%, FDVV's yield appears less attractive; high dividend ETFs should offer higher dividend yields to be compelling in this environment.
- Multiple contraction and return to historical valuations are the major risks in today's markets, not tariffs and geopolitics.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.