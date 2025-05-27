I love diving into unconventional ETFs to explore what they're offering and whether their unique focuses line up with my personal investing interests. The PIMCO Commodity Strategy Active ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDT) is definitely one of
CMDT: What Is PIMCO Commodity Strategy Active ETF, And Who Should Hold It?
Summary
- CMDT is a relatively new actively managed commodity ETF that uses derivatives to achieve desired exposures.
- Since inception, CMDT has outperformed the Bloomberg Commodity Index. However, Q1 2025 saw underperformance due to specific sector allocations, notably underweight natural gas.
- The fund managers seem confident in their convictions, and are comfortable deviating substantially from the sector weights of the Bloomberg Commodity Index.
- I'm not personally investing in CMDT, partially due to overweight gold at the expense of platinum, which, I think, is destined for a comeback at some point (see recent PPLT article).
