CMDT: What Is PIMCO Commodity Strategy Active ETF, And Who Should Hold It?

Jeffrey Fischer, CFA
1.41K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • CMDT is a relatively new actively managed commodity ETF that uses derivatives to achieve desired exposures.
  • Since inception, CMDT has outperformed the Bloomberg Commodity Index. However, Q1 2025 saw underperformance due to specific sector allocations, notably underweight natural gas.
  • The fund managers seem confident in their convictions, and are comfortable deviating substantially from the sector weights of the Bloomberg Commodity Index.
  • I'm not personally investing in CMDT, partially due to overweight gold at the expense of platinum, which, I think, is destined for a comeback at some point (see recent PPLT article).

Science of cooking

SergeyNivens/iStock via Getty Images

I love diving into unconventional ETFs to explore what they're offering and whether their unique focuses line up with my personal investing interests. The PIMCO Commodity Strategy Active ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDT) is definitely one of

This article was written by

Jeffrey Fischer, CFA
1.41K Followers
25 years+ in the financial/investment industry (see LinkedIn for more details). Currently self employed with my own investor service that supports top notch Seeking Alpha analysts. Former Senior Managing Editor here at Seeking Alpha; the tail end of an ~11 year stint working for SA. Prior to this, I worked as a Treasury Manager for a large commodities firm, where I managed financial liquidity, currency risk hedge portfolios, and investment arbitrage trades. I've also worked in financial performance analytics, trading, and banking. I have a healthy interest in behavioral finance and love a good investment "story" at least as much as a financial analysis. My investment ideas on SA will likely be a mix of contrarian, event-driven, and structured trades. I completed the requirements of the CFA Charter in 2003, and am an active member of the CFA Institute. MY PERSONAL FAVS:https://seekingalpha.com/article/4688259-qyld-and-contango-capture-for-possible-15-percent-yieldhttps://seekingalpha.com/article/4690866-tripadvisor-plummet-on-m-and-a-rejection-brings-stock-back-into-playhttps://seekingalpha.com/article/4707286-eventbrites-net-cash-is-an-illusion-sell

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PPLT, PLTM, GDXJ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I'm Short Gold Futures as a hedge against GDXJ and individual miners

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CMDT ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on CMDT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CC1:COM
--
FC1:COM
--
KC1:COM
--
LC1:COM
--
CT1:COM
--
JN1:COM
--
SB1:COM
--
C_1:COM
--
S_1:COM
--
W_1:COM
--
CMDT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News