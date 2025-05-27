The London Company Mid Cap Vs. RMC Q1 2025 Commentary

Founded in 1994, The London Company is a majority employee-owned investment management firm serving institutional, sub-advisory, and wealth clients and their intermediaries around the world. Strategies focus on equity management across all market capitalizations. At the heart of the Firm’s investment principles is a belief that markets are much less efficient at assessing risk than reward. A focus on downside protection is the hallmark of the Firm’s singular and differentiated investment process that relies on facts and not speculation. This disciplined and transparent approach has produced a growing and diversified client base. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by The London Company, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use The London Company's official channels.