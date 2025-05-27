AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) sits at the cusp of turning science fiction into everyday utility, building a space-based cellular network that can beam 4G and 5G signals straight to the five-plus billion smartphones already in people’s pockets. By erasing the
AST SpaceMobile: Turning The Sky Into Your Next Cell Tower
Summary
- AST SpaceMobile plans to beam 4G and 5G straight to ordinary smartphones through its BlueBird satellites, unlocking a massive market in today’s mobile dead zones.
- Production has scaled to six satellites per month, with five launches set within nine months, paving the way for first commercial coverage in late 2025 and a 60-satellite fleet by.
- The company holds $875 million in cash, has secured early gateway orders from major carriers like AT&T and Vodafone, and has proven its tech with live two-way video calls.
- Risks include high cash burn, reliance on timely launches and global spectrum approvals, and the possibility that technical or funding hiccups could delay deployment and dent investor confidence.
