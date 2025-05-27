Legacy Education: There's Still Value At The Current Price
Summary
- Legacy Education's fundamentals have improved significantly, with Q3 revenue up 51% and operating profit up 55%, driven by new programs and an acquisition.
- The stock trades at a lower P/E than peers (15 times vs 18-20 on average), while growing more, offering further upside if re-rated to industry averages.
- Risks include ongoing dilution from acquisitions and stock-based compensation, as well as strict regulation in the for-profit education sector.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LGCY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.