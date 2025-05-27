Rates Spark: Back To Tariff Headlines, But Fiscals Still Matter

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.53K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • Long-end yields are experiencing some relief, but we think US yields will find it particularly difficult to shake off a bearish taint over the coming weeks and months.
  • Over the weekend, US President Donald Trump extended the deadline for the newly threatened 50% tariffs on the EU to 9 July.
  • Over in the US, a benign PCE deflator will do little to dispel a bearish tilt in long-end US Treasuries if a spike in tariffs remains a real threat.

A tower made of containers collapsed by the weight of tariff

By Benjamin Schroeder, Senior Rates Strategist

Long-end yields are experiencing some relief, but we think US yields will find it particularly difficult to shake off a bearish taint over the coming weeks and months. While tariff headlines have taken over, the fiscal trajectory

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.53K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News