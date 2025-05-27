Intuitive Surgical: The Business Model Of Robotic Surgery Supports A Bullish Outlook
Summary
- Intuitive Surgical's share price has rebounded after a sharp drop, driven by strong Q1 2025 results and easing tariff concerns, with further upside expected.
- As the dominant leader in robotic surgery, ISRG benefits from its first-mover advantage, technological leadership, and a sticky ecosystem that drives recurring revenue.
- The da Vinci 5 system, rising surgical volumes, and a new subscription model position ISRG for accelerated growth, especially in emerging markets.
- Despite risks like tariffs and economic slowdown, ISRG's robust cash position, innovative edge, and expanding market penetration support a long-term bullish outlook.
