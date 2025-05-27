Dow: Dividend Is Destroying The Company, Beware
Summary
- Dow's nearly 10% dividend yield is unsustainable, driven by a collapsing stock price and negative earnings, not strong fundamentals.
- The company is bleeding cash, with payout ratios far exceeding profits and cash flow, making a dividend cut inevitable for survival.
- Macroeconomic headwinds, including potential EU tariffs and restructuring in Europe, further threaten Dow's already fragile financial position.
- Despite the tempting yield, Dow is not a buying opportunity; investors should expect a dividend cut and avoid chasing this risky payout.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.