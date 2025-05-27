Marriott Vacations: I'm Struggling To See Future Upside
Summary
- Marriott Vacations' prior boom was driven by cheap debt and post-pandemic demand, but those tailwinds have faded, leading to stagnating revenue and profitability.
- The company's strategy of funding shareholder returns with debt has reached its limit, with high leverage and rising interest expense now pressuring earnings.
- With little prospect for revenue growth or improved profitability, a 10x P/E fairly values the stock, limiting future upside for long-term investors.
- I rate Marriott Vacations a Hold: downside risk is priced in, but meaningful long-term returns are unlikely—monitor sentiment and cash flow coverage, but stay on the sidelines.
