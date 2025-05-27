Almost two months after we first took a look at this undercover giant—known for operating the French and Irish Lottery, as well as having a foothold in sports betting and iGaming with Kindred—what do we have
FDJ United: 3-Headed Tax Monster
Summary
- Regulatory headwinds in the Netherlands, UK, and France are pressuring FDJ United’s online betting and iGaming segments, impacting revenue and margins.
- French Lottery remains FDJ’s core strength, driving growth with strong jackpots while iGaming and sports betting face double-digit declines in key markets.
- Despite recent acquisition-driven revenue growth, underlying organic sales fell 1% year-over-year, highlighting challenges beyond headline numbers.
- With the stock near my $35 price target and limited upside, I maintain a 'Hold' rating until valuation or regulatory conditions improve.
