On the face of it, it is hard to Sell Citigroup (NYSE:C) when its valuation looks so compelling. Q1 2025 earnings were mixed with modest revenue growth, stable capital ratios, and benign credit quality indicators. However, persistent expense pressures, continued weak RoTCE and muted
Citigroup: A Valuation Trap Amid Turnaround Fatigue
Summary
- Citigroup's persistent structural underperformance and weak return metrics justify its valuation discount, despite appearing cheap on price-to-tangible book value.
- Ongoing execution issues, high expenses, and lack of meaningful efficiency gains undermine the turnaround narrative and limit upside potential.
- Global diversification has not translated into consistent earnings or risk-adjusted returns, with macro and rate headwinds compounding challenges.
- I recommend selling Citi until clear rerating triggers—like sustained RoTCE above 10–11% or significant efficiency improvements—materialize. The recent price rebound lacks fundamental support.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.