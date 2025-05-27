UL Solutions: Science Safety Play Has Been Unleashed

May 27, 2025 9:44 AM ETUL Solutions Inc. (ULS) StockULS
The Value Investor
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • UL Solutions has delivered strong organic growth, margin expansion, and solid execution since its IPO, outperforming my initial cautious stance.
  • The company benefits from its trusted UL certification, global reach, and active bolt-on M&A strategy, supporting a robust long-term growth runway.
  • Recent quarters show accelerating organic growth and improved EBITDA margins, with 2025 guidance indicating continued mid-single-digit sales growth and further margin gains.
  • Despite strong fundamentals, shares now trade at a steep premium at around 35 times earnings, prompting me to remain cautious given the elevated valuation after a 100%+ rally.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Value In Corporate Events get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Safety First Road Sign

atakan

Last summer I ended up being too cautious on shares of UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) as I wondered where safety was to be found in shares of the safety test provider. The company went public in April of last year, as

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

This article was written by

The Value Investor
26.81K Followers

The Value Investor has a Master of Science with specialization in financial markets and a decade of experience tracking companies via catalytic company events.

As the leader of the investing group Value In Corporate Events they provide members with opportunities to capitalize on IPOs, mergers & acquisitions, earnings reports and changes in corporate capital allocation. Coverage includes 10 major events a month with an eye towards finding the best opportunities. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ULS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ULS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ULS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News