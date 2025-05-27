FTXG: Faulty Screening Process Hurts This Pricey Food And Beverage ETF

The Sunday Investor
6.63K Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • FTXG holds 30 U.S. Food & Beverage stocks selected for their size, profitability, and momentum characteristics. Its expense ratio is 0.60% and the ETF has $28 million in assets.
  • FTXG's Index applies the same screens as Indexes tracking completely different industries, including banks, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, and semiconductors.
  • As such, these screens don't always make sense. My analysis reveals FTXG scores below average on the quality and momentum factors compared to peers like PBJ, PSL, RSPS, and XLP.
  • It's also been the worst-performing fund in its category since its inception over eight years ago, with significant losses in market drawdowns a key problem.
  • FTXG earns a clear "sell" rating.

the word Help written with alphabet spaghetti

Tara Moore/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I last reviewed the First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) on June 8, 2023, when I rated it a "hold" after reviewing its fundamentals against a set of other Consumer Staples ETFs. However, I've

This article was written by

The Sunday Investor
6.63K Followers
The Sunday Investor has completed all the educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager designation and is on track to become a licensed options and derivatives trading advisor. Focusing on U.S. Equity ETFs, The Sunday Investor maintains a comprehensive ETF Database that tracks the performance and fundamentals for nearly 1,000 funds. He is active in the comments section and ready to answer questions about any ETF you might considering.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WMT, KO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FTXG ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FTXG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FTXG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News