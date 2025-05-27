Pzena Global Value Climate Q1 2025 Commentary

Pzena Investment Management's investment philosophy is simple: it seeks to buy good businesses at low prices. Pzena focuses exclusively on companies that are underperforming their historically demonstrated earnings power, performing fundamental, bottom-up research on these companies in an effort to determine whether the problems that caused the earnings shortfall are temporary or permanent. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Pzena Investment Management, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Pzena's official channels.