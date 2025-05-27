Oyat is a Swiss family office focused on managing our own capital, as well as helping other families and individuals meet their financial goals.Our principal goal is the long-term preservation and appreciation of capital in real terms.While we are active across asset classes, our focus is predominantly on global equities and precious metals. Our investment process focuses on owning competitively-advantaged companies at reasonable prices.We also like to engage with the Seeking Alpha community to hear other viewpoints and share our opinions.For more information please visit our official website.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PHYSICAL GOLD AND SILVER AND MANY PRECIOUS METALS MINING COMPANIES AND COMMODITIES either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.



The content of this article is for informational purpose only. It constitutes neither a solicitation or an offer or recommendation to buy or sell any investment instruments or to engage in any other transactions. The information provided in this article is provided “as is” and “as available” without warranty of any kind. Your use of this information is entirely at your own risk. Although the information in this article is obtained or compiled from sources we believe to be reliable, we cannot and do not guarantee or make any representation or warranty, either expressed or implied, as to the accuracy, validity, sequence, timeliness, completeness or continued availability of any information or data made available in this article. In no event shall Oyat be liable for any decision made or action or inaction taken in reliance on any information or data in this article or on any linked documents. All trading in financial instruments entails risk. Investors should evaluate their intended investments in light of their knowledge and experience, financial positions and investment objectives - or speak to a financial adviser - before making any investment decisions. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.