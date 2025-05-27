Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) will announce results for its Q1 FY 2026 ended April 27, 2025, after market close on Wednesday, May 28. In this article, I discuss the company's upcoming demand challenge, compare analyst expectations versus my most recent forecast, and
Nvidia Has A Demand Problem
Summary
- Nvidia Corporation's Q1 FY 2026 earnings are highly anticipated, but the company's demand outlook is troubling. An illustrative example shows why the common rhetoric of ever-growing AI investments is short-sighted.
- I value Nvidia at $1.9T, 40% below its current $3.2T market cap, and maintain a SELL rating based on my DCF analysis.
- NVDA stock experienced significant volatility, dropping 30% then fully recovering, mirroring the S&P 500 but with greater swings, and I expect the next leg to be down.
