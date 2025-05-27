It's not a secret that I'm skeptical when it comes to the current market environment. After a 16-year-long bull market that saw the S&P 500 rise from 676 to the current 5,802, it might be time to get defensive.
XLP: Consumer Staples Won't Save You This Time
Summary
- Broad consumer staple ETFs like XLP demand similar valuations to the S&P 500, making them more vulnerable to market downturns.
- The sector's companies face new challenges: eroding brand equity, competition from private labels, inflation-hit consumers, and low dividend yields compared to Treasuries.
- I rate XLP a 'hold' at current levels. Better opportunities exist in undervalued individual defensive stocks or by holding cash for future bargains.
