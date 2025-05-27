Redfin Remains Dead Money
Summary
- Redfin's persistent negative correlation between revenue growth and net income remains deeply concerning; higher sales consistently lead to larger losses.
- The company's capital structure has deteriorated, with liabilities ballooning 292% over five years and cash reserves insufficient to cover current liabilities.
- Despite a steep share price decline, the stock is still not cheap, trading at 1.18x sales, which is unjustified given ongoing losses and weak fundamentals.
- Until Redfin demonstrates a path to sustainable profitability, I believe the stock remains dead money and should be avoided, regardless of acquisition speculation.
