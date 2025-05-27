It has recently been announced that Moody’s, one of the leading credit rating agencies, has downgraded the US due to the country’s debt load. Obviously, the Treasuries’ yields have increased due to a fall in demand for US government bonds. Concurrently, the gold prices have risen following
Gold Prices' Miraculous Rally Will Continue After The US Downgrade By Moody's
Summary
- Moody’s US debt downgrade highlights worsening fiscal fundamentals, reinforcing my bullish outlook for gold as investors lose confidence in Treasuries and the dollar.
- Decades of rising US debt and persistent deficits make future Fed monetary easing likely, which historically supports higher gold prices.
- Gold remains undervalued relative to the US money supply and the S&P 500, suggesting further upside potential despite its premium over silver.
- Negative sentiment toward US debt, dovish Fed policy, and geopolitical uncertainty could push gold beyond $4,000/oz by end of 2025.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
