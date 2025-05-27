Meta: Early Warning Signs Of Excessive Capex Spends Like In 2022

Hunting Alpha
6.43K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Meta's revenue growth is decelerating and there are ad spend headwinds in the EU and APAC that can impact performance in upcoming quarters.
  • I am surprised to see Meta still spending aggressively on data center capex not just this year but likely next year too. I am concerned about FCF margin erosion.
  • The numbers show that capex investments thus far have not yet translated to better monetization. And it may not happen soon either as new AI model launches are getting delayed.
  • META stock has become even more expensive and there is minimal margin of safety for buys. META vs SPX500 charts also show diminishing bullish strength.
  • I have some concerns about whether we are seeing the start of uber-aggressive capex spends without sufficient ROI; a repeat of its Metaverse blunder in 2022.

AI Snared in a Bear Trap – The Dangers and Ethical Challenges of Artificial Intelligence

J Studios

Performance Assessment

I had a 'Neutral/Hold' stance before Meta's (NASDAQ:META) Q1 FY25 earnings, but since that release, META stock has printed some outperformance vs the S&P500:

Thesis

I still struggle to see a clear bull case for

This article was written by

Hunting Alpha
6.43K Followers
Providing alpha-generating investment ideas. I am an independent investor managing my family's portfolio, primarily via a Self Managed Super Fund. You can expect my articles to deliver a clearly structured, evidence-based thesis. But first and foremost, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.I have a generalist approach as I explore, analyze and invest in any sector so long there is perceived alpha potential vs the S&P500. The typical holding period ranges between a few quarters to multiple years.It is a good idea to review the ratings history for the articles published by authors. This gives you another indication of how often the author's recommendations work out, which is a proxy for genuine investing and alpha-generating skill.Associated with Seeking Alpha account VishValue Research.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About META Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on META

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
META
--
META:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News