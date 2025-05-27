Even This Unimaginable Investor Is Buying U.S. Stocks

May 27, 2025 11:43 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), DJI, NDX, SPX, , ,
Multiplo Invest
1.34K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • I recommend buying assets tracking major U.S. indices like SPY, as equity fund inflows are nearing record highs, signaling strong investor confidence.
  • Even large institutional investors, such as Canada’s Pension Fund, are increasing U.S. stock exposure despite political pressure, highlighting the market’s appeal.
  • Seasonal trends from May to July historically favor positive S&P 500 performance, challenging the 'Sell in May and Go Away' adage.
  • While index concentration is high, the top 10 companies justify their weight with strong earnings and fundamentals, supporting continued optimism.

Man in silhouette crossing La Salle Street, at the hearth of the financial district of Chicago

EschCollection

Investment Thesis

I recommend buying assets that track major U.S. indices. The flow into U.S. equity funds is nearing its second-highest year ever. Even Canada’s National Pension Fund, despite political pressure, increased its exposure to U.S. stocks.

Seasonal

This article was written by

Multiplo Invest
1.34K Followers
More than 5 years of experience in equity analysis in LatAm. We provide our clients with in-depth research and insights to help them make informed investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News