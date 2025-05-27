I remain a bull on GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) (OTCPK:GDHLF) (9698.HK) or "GHL."
GDHLF's good deleveraging progress and the growth of its ex-China operations were detailed in my earlier Aug. 22, 2024, article.
This write-up highlights GHL's above-consensus operating earnings
Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking Asia-listed stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!