Apple: Quantifying The Impact Of 25% Tariffs On Gross Margins

Hunting Alpha
6.43K Followers
Summary

  • Trump's proposed 25% tariffs on Apple products made outside the US could erode gross margins by up to 490bps, invalidating my earlier margin expansion thesis.
  • iPhone 16 Plus adoption rates are underperforming vs prior series, and iPhone revenue growth remains stagnant, with recent iPhone sales this year missing consensus expectations.
  • AAPL stock is at relative fair value vs its comps so there's not much margin of safety for buys.
  • The AAPL vs S&P500 charts show no bullish signals yet; it still has some small downside potential as it moves toward a monthly support level.

Teenage girl near the school board, portrait of a student 12-14 years old

Alexey Emelyanov/iStock via Getty Images

Performance Assessment

My bullish view on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) hasn't worked out:

Thesis

Recent developments have me rethinking my earlier 'Buy' thesis on AAPL stock. Here's how I'm looking at it now:

  1. Trump's tariff threats

This article was written by

Providing alpha-generating investment ideas. I am an independent investor managing my family's portfolio, primarily via a Self Managed Super Fund. You can expect my articles to deliver a clearly structured, evidence-based thesis. But first and foremost, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.I have a generalist approach as I explore, analyze and invest in any sector so long there is perceived alpha potential vs the S&P500. The typical holding period ranges between a few quarters to multiple years.It is a good idea to review the ratings history for the articles published by authors. This gives you another indication of how often the author's recommendations work out, which is a proxy for genuine investing and alpha-generating skill.Associated with Seeking Alpha account VishValue Research.

