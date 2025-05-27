If you are looking to diversify your portfolio away from US-heavy allocation, in the face of the US-induced tariff threats that may reshape the world's trade, Europe, in particular, high-quality European stocks with geographically diversified revenue streams might be a good place to park
Park Your Cash In Paris: Why Hermes Shines In Volatile Markets
Summary
- Hermès stands out as a resilient, high-quality European stock, ideal for diversification amid US tariff threats and global trade uncertainty.
- The company's scarcity strategy, ultra-wealthy clientele, and industry-leading profitability ensure durable growth and protection from economic downturns.
- Despite a premium valuation, Hermès offers reliable 8-12% annual returns, lower volatility, and strong EPS growth, making it a safe haven stock.
- US tariffs pose a limited risk, as Hermès' clientele is price-insensitive and can shift purchases geographically, supporting continued robust performance.
