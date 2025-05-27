CoreWeave: It's Time To Take Profits
Summary
- CoreWeave's Q1 FY25 results beat consensus revenue expectations, but guidance and RPO are disappointing.
- Massive capital expenditure plans for 2025 create a $14.3 billion funding gap, likely requiring significant new debt and potential shareholder dilution.
- My updated fair value estimate is $106.2 per share, just 3% above current prices, indicating limited near-term upside after the recent rally.
- Given funding uncertainty, dilution risk, and weak RPO growth, I sold my shares and now hold a neutral view on CoreWeave.
