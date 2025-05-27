Kimberly-Clark: Cost-Cutting Initiative Progressing Well, But Can It Keep It Up?

Gytis Zizys
3.11K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Kimberly-Clark Corporation's 2024 top-line declined due to currency headwinds, divestitures, and organic sales weakness, but margins improved thanks to cost-cutting.
  • Management's Powering Care strategy is delivering efficiency gains, with strong margin expansion and robust interest coverage indicating financial stability.
  • Tariffs pose a near-term risk, but ongoing cost savings and a focus on high-margin, innovative products should help offset profitability pressures.
  • Despite solid execution, I rate KMB stock a Hold due to tariff uncertainty and a desire to see continued cost discipline before considering a new position.

Woman at the supermarket, buying paper towels in abundance for lack of toilet paper

Kathrin Ziegler

Introduction

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) recently reported its Q1 ’25 numbers, so I thought it would be a good time to see how well it performed throughout 2024 and give some comments on the good and the

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys
3.11K Followers
MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About KMB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KMB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KMB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News