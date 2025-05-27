Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) is a consumer financial services company that operates in the retail, healthcare, home, auto, and pet care sectors. It's continuing to expand its portfolio of sectors in recent months, partnering with companies such as Discount Tire, American Eagle, and Sun
Synchrony Financial: Financials Curb Expectations (Technical Analysis)
Summary
- I maintain my 'hold' rating on SYF due to ongoing financial uncertainties and the lack of a clear positive trend in income and net income.
- While SYF appears historically cheap on a forward P/E basis, its share price has not kept pace with rising profitability, limiting upside potential.
- Dividend growth is stable but modest, with my 2030 projections indicating only a 17% stock value increase over five years—insufficient for a bullish stance.
- Technically, SYF is range-bound with $40 support and $70 resistance; limited credit growth and rising default risks reinforce my neutral outlook.
