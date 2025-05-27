Merck's stock price (NYSE:MRK) continues to fluctuate in a relatively narrow range between $73.40 and $85.50, not reacting much to either President Trump's statements or the latest May news related to the development of its late-stage clinical programs
Merck Proves Why It's Still A Top Pharma Pick
Summary
- Despite a catastrophic drop in sales of the Gardasil franchise, mainly due to weak demand from China, Merck once again beat consensus EPS and revenue estimates.
- So, the key contributors whose performance pleasantly surprised me in Q1 2025, and thanks to which Merck's operating income margin remains above 40%, are Vaxneuvance, Winrevair, and Welireg.
- From its oncology franchise, I highlight Welireg as a 'gem,' whose sales amounted to $137 million in the first three months of 2025, an increase of 61.2% year-on-year.
- Moreover, on May 14, the FDA approved Welireg for the treatment of certain patients suffering from pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma.
- In addition to Merck's dividend yield above 4%, I will present extra reasons explaining why I continue to cover it with a 'Strong Buy' rating despite the ongoing risks associated with RFK Jr.'s anti-vaccine views.
