Buffer strategies have experienced notable investor interest amid the 2025 bout of equity market volatility, as market participants adopt a more defensive stance. Assets in Structured Outcome ETFs are approaching $65 billion and a recent note from BlackRock projected growth to $650
Beyond The Buffer Boom: KSPY
Summary
- KSPY aims to enhance the strategies deployed by incumbent “Hedged” or “Buffered” products through the dynamic adjustment of portfolio delta, as determined by a systematic framework based on Hedgeye’s Risk Range Signals.
- Since its inception on 7/16/24, KSPY has returned 2.00%, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s drop of -0.73% over the same period.
- The KraneShares Hedgeye Hedged Equity Index ETF provides a differentiated approach for investors seeking to deploy capital in U.S. equities, participate in market upside, and manage downside risk.
About KSPY ETF
