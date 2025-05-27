Nu Holdings: The Misunderstood Quarter

From Growth to Value
Investing Group Leader
(21min)

Summary

  • Nu Holdings delivered exceptional growth in Q1 2025, with strong revenue, profitability, and customer acquisition across Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia.
  • Concerns about slower revenue growth and margin compression are overblown if you know the context and facts behind the numbers.
  • Nu’s operating leverage, efficiency, and management execution are world-class, making every dip a long-term buying opportunity for patient investors.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Potential Multibaggers. Learn More »
Symbols of accumulation of money. Saving cash income. Keeping profits on deposits and accounts. Plastic cards as metaphor for bank account. Saving money. Piggy bank on purple background. 3d rendering

Gri-spb

Introduction

I've not written a public article about Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) before, but I picked this stock at $4.47 at Potential Multibaggers and have written dozens of articles and updates about the company. It's one of the best companies

Potential Multibaggers focuses on stocks that have the potential to go up 10x or more over the next decade.

Potential Multibaggers is for long-term investors who want to fill their portfolio with potentially life-changing returns and have the patience and equanimity to hold through volatility.

We focus on long-term fundamentals, not short-term noise and have detailed analysis to see if the thesis is still on track.

Go from market noise to clarity and start the free trial now!

        This article was written by

        From Growth to Value
        33.7K Followers

        From Growth To Value (Kris) is an individual investor with a long-term perspective. He targets high-quality disruptive businesses that have early multibagger potential. His rigorous research process provides him and his readers conviction in these companies.

        He invests personally in the ideas he shares and leads the investing group Potential Multibaggers. Features of the service include: best buy list, access to his personal portfolio and watchlist, 5+ articles of individual stock coverage, weekly reviews, regular webinars, overall quality scores, and a vibrant chat for discussions. Learn more.

        Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

        Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

        Recommended For You

        About NU Stock

        SymbolLast Price% Chg
        Market Cap
        PE
        Yield
        Rev Growth (YoY)
        Short Interest
        Prev. Close
        Compare to Peers

        More on NU

        Related Stocks

        SymbolLast Price% Chg
        NU
        		--
        Compare

        Trending Analysis

        Trending News