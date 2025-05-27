Value investing is the practice of buying securities at large discounts to intrinsic value, based on a thorough analysis of the fundamentals. Timing is often one of the most difficult factors to account for, as what is cheap now can always get cheaper. Such
Alexandria Real Estate's Freefall Is Too Attractive To Pass Up
Summary
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) is deeply undervalued, trading at just 9x AFFO and offering a nearly 8% dividend yield.
- Despite recent share price declines, ARE’s fundamentals remain strong with high-quality assets, robust leasing, and a top-tier balance sheet.
- Management is proactively navigating headwinds with cost savings and capital recycling, while maintaining strong liquidity and long-term leases.
- At current prices, ARE offers compelling double-digit annual return potential, making it a fantastic long-term value investment opportunity.
