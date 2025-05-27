Alphabet: Overhype In AI Headwinds As Non-Search Revenue Share Increases Rapidly
Summary
- Google continues to face doubts over its moat as new AI search platforms gain popularity.
- However, Google’s moat is based more on the sales and operations infrastructure with offices in over 50 countries compared to its search algorithm.
- The holy grail of AI search is monetization, and Google has a longer expertise compared to newer AI search platforms.
- The non-AI revenue streams like cloud, Waymo, subscriptions, and YouTube continue to show good YoY growth with an increase in their revenue share.
- Google is trading at only 17.7 times the EPS estimate for the fiscal year ending Dec 2025, compared to 27 times for Apple, despite a higher EPS and revenue growth trajectory.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.