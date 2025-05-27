Alphabet: Overhype In AI Headwinds As Non-Search Revenue Share Increases Rapidly

Bluesea Research
8.46K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • Google continues to face doubts over its moat as new AI search platforms gain popularity.
  • However, Google’s moat is based more on the sales and operations infrastructure with offices in over 50 countries compared to its search algorithm.
  • The holy grail of AI search is monetization, and Google has a longer expertise compared to newer AI search platforms.
  • The non-AI revenue streams like cloud, Waymo, subscriptions, and YouTube continue to show good YoY growth with an increase in their revenue share.
  • Google is trading at only 17.7 times the EPS estimate for the fiscal year ending Dec 2025, compared to 27 times for Apple, despite a higher EPS and revenue growth trajectory.

Google"s Seattle Office

hapabapa

Google’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (TSX:GOOG:CA) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) core search business continues to face doubts in the AI era, despite reporting good YoY growth in this segment. Since ChatGPT was launched in late 2022, Google Search has shown a cumulative

This article was written by

Bluesea Research
8.46K Followers
I have worked in the technology sector for over 4 years. This included working with industry stalwarts like IBM. I have done my MBA in finance and have been covering various blue chip stocks for the past 6 years. Having hands-on knowledge in the technology sector has helped me gain valuable insights into the ups and downs of this sector and predict winners and losers more accurately.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GOOG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GOOG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOOG
--
GOOGL
--
GOOG:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News