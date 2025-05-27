Dell: Rightsizing Operations To Defend Margins (Earnings Preview)

Michael Del Monte
4.79K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • AI server sales are set to drive top-line growth, with Dell benefiting from partnerships like xAI and the ongoing enterprise adoption of AI infrastructure.
  • Client Solutions Group may remain flat as consumer PC sales lag due to inflation and tariffs stretching out discretionary spend, but commercial refreshes may provide some offset.
  • Dell's valuation is attractive relative to its infrastructure peers. I rate Dell Technologies a BUY with a $119 price target, expecting a strong earnings surprise, driven by AI server growth.
Abstract image of empty white computer placed on desk under digital cloud with coding on sky background. Digital storage, database, network and technology concept. Mock up, 3D Rendering.

peshkov/iStock via Getty Images

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) is set to report earnings on May 29, 2025, after the market close. Despite waning expectations by analysts, lowering revenue and earnings forecasts going into the start of FY 2026, investments in building out data center capacity remain strong. I believe DELL

This article was written by

Michael Del Monte
4.79K Followers
Michael Del Monte is a buy-side equity analyst with over 5 years of industry experience. Prior to working in the investment management industry, Michael spent over a decade in professional services working across industries that include O&G, OFS, Midstream, Industrials, Information Technology, EPC Services, and consumer discretionary.Investment recommendations are built upon the entirety of the investment ecosystem rather than considering a company independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DELL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DELL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DELL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DELL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News