Lamar's Outlook Bolstered By Recent Data

Dane Bowler
Investing Group Leader
(9min)

Summary

  • LAMR's 2025 AFFO/share growth guidance of 4% is intact despite macro headwinds, with management reaffirming confidence and strong contract bookings.
  • Recent stock price weakness presents a buying opportunity, as underlying growth is likely closer to 6%+ once tough comps normalize.
  • Billboards enjoy limited new supply and are gaining local ad market share, creating a durable moat and supporting long-term organic growth.
  • LAMR trades at 13.7x AFFO with a 5.36% yield, offering attractive total return potential given resilient fundamentals and management's prudent capital allocation.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Portfolio Income Solutions get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Jumbotron Large Scale Screen in Sports Stadium

David Madison/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) issued 2025 guidance on 2/20/25. It called for roughly 4% AFFO per share growth over 2024.

table

S&P Global Market Intelligence

That guidance had since been called into question as macro concerns threatened advertising spend. There were legitimate concerns that key advertisers would pull back on ad spend due to uncertainties of supply chains and consumer spending. Why spend money on advertising when you don’t even know if you will have a proper amount of inventory to sell?

In March, MAGNA cut its forecast for media advertising revenues:

“Factoring all drivers and inhibitors, media owners’ advertising revenues are projected to grow by +4.3% in 2025 (down from the previous forecast of +4.9%). When adjusting for cyclical spending in both years (political advertising and the Summer Olympics in 2024)”

The market was understandably worried that Out of home advertising spend would also be impacted. LAMR stock has dropped considerably from its February highs.

A graph with orange lines AI-generated content may be incorrect.

SA

We sold LAMR from the 2nd Market Capital High Yield Portfolio on 2/11/25 at $126.84 and alerted Portfolio Income Solutions subscribers to the trade.

I think this drop sets up for a good opportunity to buy LAMR back if it can continue to grow through the somewhat challenging environment.

Well, recent data has come out suggesting that LAMR is in fact continuing to grow.

Fresh Data

The OAAA conference (Out of home Advertising Association of America) took place on May 5th-7th.

Lamar, as the industry leader, was of course in attendance and had some interesting takeaways. LAMR reported 1Q25 earnings on May 8th, a day after the conference, so the earnings report was informed with the latest data.

Sean Reiley, Lamar’s CEO, reaffirmed guidance on the earnings conference call

“We are still pacing to reach our previously provided guidance for full year AFFO per share. We are obviously keeping a close eye on the broader economy, but out of home has historically proven to be a resilient medium in times of uncertainty, and we are not seeing any cancellations or hearing anything from local or national customers that suggest we're headed for trouble. To the contrary, I just returned from our industry conference in Boston, and our larger agency customers are telling us that it is steady as she goes.”

LAMR provided even more color on the environment at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

Sean Riley described 75% of ad space already signed:

“As we sit today, 75% of under contract with enough revenue that takes us to the midpoint of the range. So while we do have to sell that remaining 25%, it's nice to have 75% in hand, and that's fairly typical this time of year for us to have 75% book to goal.”

He went on to discuss that growth is set to accelerate throughout the year

“It is back-end loaded, as you've heard from a lot of media companies, it's -- the pacings are showing us sequential strength as we move through the year.”

It would appear that LAMR is still on track to grow AFFO/share by about 4% this year. That is substantially below the pace at which Lamar has been growing. Thus, it behooves us to determine if that is a negative inflection point or more one-time in nature.

I believe it is one-time as there are 2 significant headwinds that specifically affect the 2025 versus 2024 comp.

  1. 2024 Superbowl was in Vegas which is Lamar’s top market
  2. Political advertising spend was very high in 2024 due to the presidential election

There was of course a Superbowl in 2025 as well, but it was in New Orleans to which LAMR has much less exposure.

In 2025, LAMR will still get some political spend for local races, but it pales in comparison. Sean Riley commented on the tough comp:

“For us to hit our goals, we have to replace, give or take $15 million or so of back half political. Our pacings suggest we're doing that, that we're able to sell that space to other customers, but we still have to get there”

Given these 2 factors, I think the slowdown to 4% AFFO/share growth is just a difficult comp while the underlying growth rate remains closer to 6%+.

Out of home advertising as an industry

Billboards have had strong organic growth for a long time due to 2 key factors:

  1. Limited new supply
  2. Gaining market share in local

When organic growth rates get above a certain level, it economically incentivizes new competition. Certain real estate sectors such as manufactured housing, land, and billboards have substantial supply constraints which prevent this competition from coming in. It is quite difficult to obtain approval to put up a new billboard which creates a strong moat for existing billboards.

As such, the organic growth in these industries can remain above a standard level for an extended period of time.

The red tape largely handles the supply side of the equation while demand has been bolstered by billboards gaining market share in local advertising. Localized advertising has historically been done through linear TV and radio, both of which are losing share to OOH.

Sean Riley at the same J.P. Morgan conference discussed this concept:

“I'm beginning to see it in linear TV. Just it's obvious from the comparative growth rates, right? As a matter of fact, we're the only local mass medium that's growing. So by definition, we're taking share.”

Potential catalyst - guidance beat

When the tariff selloff happened LAMR stock fell well below $110, which the company noted as making buybacks highly accretive.

It had an outstanding authorization for $250 million of buybacks. 1.223 million shares were bought back in April per the earnings release:

“During April 2025, the Company repurchased 1,223,562 shares of its Class A common stock outstanding at a total purchase price of $131.6 million.”

At that price point, the buyback was highly accretive to AFFO per share and because it happened after guidance was released, the accretion is not factored into guidance.

LAMR is also engaging in accretive acquisitions which should add a few pennies to AFFO as well.

Risks to LAMR

One of the substrates Lamar uses for its posters is imported and subject to significant tariffs. The overall impact was described as immaterial, but it is still an increase to Opex and may minorly impact margins.

Advertising as an industry is constantly in flux. There is significant variance in both the magnitude of ad spending and the preferred medium. So far OOH has performed well in market share, but the efficacy of advertising can change with cultural or behavioral changes in society. As such, there is inherent risk to anyone in the advertising industry. Perhaps there are some people who can anticipate these things, but I find predicting social patterns to be nearly impossible which increases the margin of error in analysis.

I am able to find comfort in investing in LAMR despite this risk for 2 reasons:

  1. The risk is two-sided. Cultural shifts have just as much potential to help OOH as to hurt it.
  2. Volatility can be mitigated by LAMR being a significantly different kind of exposure to the rest of my portfolio. Its fundamentals are largely uncorrelated with other REITs.

Overall take

At its lower price, LAMR is trading at 13.7X AFFO which is quite opportunistic for a company that has a growth outlook of 4% to 8% for the next 5+ years. This growth, combined with a large 5.36% dividend, sets up for an above market total return. I like the company. I like management and its clean balance sheet.

REITs are cheap relative to the broader market making it a great time to get in to the right REITs. To help people get the most updated REIT data and analysis I am offering 40% off Portfolio Income Solutions, but you can only get it through this link.

https://seekingalpha.com/affiliate_link/40Percent

Prices go up on June 10th, so get in while you can!

This article was written by

Dane Bowler
25.45K Followers

Dane Bowler is the Chief Investment Officer and a registered investment adviser at the 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation. He has over a decade of experience running a proprietary portfolio with a specialization in REITs. On-site property tours and critical analysis of REIT management help inform his selection process.

Dane leads the investing group Portfolio Income Solutions along with Simon and Ross Bowler. Features of the service include: a diversified high-yield REIT portfolio, data tables on every REIT, tax guidance, macro analysis, fair value estimates, and quick updates via chat on breaking news. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LAMR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

All articles are published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Readers should verify all claims and do their own due diligence before investing in any securities, including those mentioned in the article. NEVER make an investment decision based solely on the information provided in our articles. It should not be assumed that any of the securities transactions or holdings discussed were profitable or will prove to be profitable. Past Performance does not guarantee future results. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Historical returns should not be used as the primary basis for investment decisions. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts, and findings in this article. S&P Global Market Intelligence LLC. Contains copyrighted material distributed under license from S&P 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC) is a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LAMR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on LAMR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LAMR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News