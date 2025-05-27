Vienna Insurance Group AG (VNRFY) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCPK:VNRFY) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 27, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Liane Hirner - Chief Financial Officer

Peter Höfinger - Deputy General Manager

Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz - Head, Investor Relations

Youdish Chicooree - Autonomous Research

August Marcan - UBS

Thomas Unger - Erste Group

Peter Höfinger, Deputy CEO of VIG

Peter Höfinger

Thank you very much, and very warm welcome this afternoon. I'm happy to present together with my colleague, Liane Hirner, our first quarter results. We can present quite solid results in the first quarter with growth in insurance service revenue by more than 8% and profit growth before taxes of 7.5%. We also have been able to place successfully, a Tier 2 Sustainability Bond and repurchasing part of our subordinated debt. Additionally, we have -- additions to Albania to our two non-life insurance company, a life insurance company, where we will realize with synergies and also exploring the life market in Albania, which is still at a very early stage. On top, we bought a stake in Phinance.

Phinance is the largest financial broker in Poland, which will support our growth of our Polish companies. And we are currently in a bid for taking over Moldasig, which is one of Moldova's leading non-life insurance company. And the government has invited us to participate in this bid to then further develop