Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE: J ) should see good growth moving forward thanks to its solid backlog, “de minimis” impact of DOGE-related initiatives on its demand, and tariff-related opportunities to help clients navigate the changing supply chain environment. The company’s long-term growth prospects

We focus on GARP (Growth at reasonable Price) opportunities in industrial, consumer, and technology sectors. We are among the top 50 financial experts (Out of ~39,000 tracked) as measured by Tipranks based on the consistency of our stock recommendations and returns generated https://www.tipranks.com/experts/bloggers/gs-analytics. Please click the "Follow" button to receive our latest research. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to us through the comments section of our articles or SA messaging functionality.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.



This article is written by Gayatri S.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.