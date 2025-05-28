This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Baupost Group's 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Klarman’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 05/14/2025. Please visit
Tracking Seth Klarman's Baupost Group Holdings - Q1 2025 Update
Summary
- Baupost Group’s Q1 2025 13F portfolio saw a modest increase in value, maintaining a concentrated top-five holdings profile.
- Significant new stakes were initiated in Fidelity National Information Services, Elevance Health, ICON plc, and Somnigroup International, while Sunrise Communications, Humana, and Genuine Parts were fully exited.
- Major increases were made in Alphabet, WESCO, Restaurant Brands, Eagle Materials, and Herbalife, reflecting conviction in these names, while Willis Towers Watson and Liberty Global were notably trimmed.
- Klarman’s approach remains risk-averse and value-focused, with high cash allocation and selective portfolio adjustments based on valuation and opportunity, consistent with his long-term strategy.
