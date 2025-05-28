Best Dividend Aristocrats For June 2025

Summary

  • Dividend Aristocrats have slightly outperformed the S&P 500 year-to-date, despite underperforming in April and May.
  • Dividend growth remains robust, with 41 of 69 Aristocrats announcing increases in 2025 and the average growth rate at 4.75%.
  • 22 Aristocrats appear both undervalued and offer a projected long-term annualized return of at least 10%, based on dividend yield theory and earnings growth.
  • Investors should focus on Aristocrats with strong dividend growth, undervaluation, and high expected returns, but conduct their own due diligence.

2025 Review

The Dividend Aristocrats, after losing to the S&P 500 in April find themselves again trailing the index in May. Through May 23rd, the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat ETF (NOBL) is up 0.84%, while the

This article was written by

Dividend Yield Theorist
8.79K Followers
I have a masters degree in Analytics from Northwestern University and a bachelors degree in Accounting. I have worked in the investment arena for over 10 years starting as an analyst and working my way up to a management role. Dividend investing is a personal hobby and I look forward to sharing my thoughts with the Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABBV, ADP, HRL, JNJ, LOW, PEP, SPGI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

