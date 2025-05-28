TCW Emerging Markets Local Currency Income Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

  • TCW Emerging Markets Local Currency Income Fund, I Class returned 3.85% for the first quarter of 2025, underperforming JP Morgan Global Bond Index Emerging Markets Global Diversified.
  • Overweight positioning in Turkey where local assets repriced lower following the unexpected arrest and imprisonment of Turkey’s leading opposition politician.
  • Spillover effects from capital outflows are likely to be more muted due to USD weakness, reducing the risk of financial instability.

Global Financial Trends Displayed Through Coins, Graphs, and a World Map Visualization

sankai

Performance and Positioning 1

The TCW Emerging Markets Local Currency Income Fund, I Class (“Fund’) returned 3.85% for the first quarter of 2025, underperforming the JP Morgan Global Bond Index Emerging Markets Global Diversified (“GBI-EM GD”) return of 4.31% by 46bps.

The TCW Group
TCW is a leading global asset management firm with more than five decades of investment experience and a broad range of products across fixed income, equities, emerging markets, and alternative investments.

