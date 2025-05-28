Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) is a classic case of a strong business meeting uncomfortable valuations. This despite the corrections from the highs of the recent past. The business model receives strong tailwinds from cloud native observability platforms. The offering serves DevOps, security, and
Datadog: Hold Tight, Wait For Upside
Summary
- Datadog is a strong business benefiting from cloud-native and AI-driven demand, but current valuations remain just about fair, not an opportunity, even after recent corrections.
- I view Datadog as an 'AI Demand Amplifier,' which should trade at more reasonable multiples unless it demonstrates accelerating AI-specific monetization.
- Revenue growth remains healthy above 20%, with a growing high-value customer base and improving net dollar retention rates; gross and operating margins are stable and strong for a growth SaaS.
- DDOG is a strong Hold: fundamentals solid, AI relevance growing, but wait for valuation dip or AI growth inflection to Buy.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.