Intuitive Surgical, Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG), is a robust moat like business facing valuation challenges. With a macro tightening likely to pressurize spending sensitive sectors, ISRG, with its leadership position and sector resilience, appears to be a good bet. Let us dive deeper
Intuitive Surgical: Moat, Resilience But High Market Expectations
Summary
- Intuitive Surgical remains a dominant leader in robotic surgery with strong recurring revenues, high switching costs, and robust financial health.
- Business fundamentals are excellent, with resilient procedure growth, innovation momentum, and a healthy balance sheet with no long-term debt.
- Valuation is the main concern: ISRG trades at a significant premium to peers and its own history, pricing in near-perfect execution.
- I rate ISRG a Hold—existing investors can stay confident, but new buyers should wait for a pullback and more reasonable valuation.
