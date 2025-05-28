Freedom From OPEC Requires U.S. Natural Gas

May 28, 2025 1:10 AM ET, , , , , , , , 1 Comment
Kirk Spano
Investing Group Leader
(17min)

Summary

  • Natural gas is likely to see strong pricing into the 2030s.
  • There is hidden value in certain Delaware Basin, the western portion of the Permian, that investors are missing right now.
  • Here are three stocks to buy on dips for long-term growth and dividends.
  • Selling cash-secured puts on energy stocks, taking advantage of volatility, can greatly increase your income and reduce risk.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Margin of Safety Investing get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Oil Tanker

joeygil

In 2011, I opined on MarketWatch that U.S. oil and gas shale was the "one thing that changes everything" in energy and geopolitics. I think I can make a very strong argument that has indeed been the case since.

If you found today's piece interesting and helpful, please remember to follow me and consider a free trial membership to my service: 

I am raising the price of Margin of Safety Investing on June 2nd due to the profitability of the strategies and to limit the number of subscribers. You can join now for only $499/year before the jump to $999/year in June.

A Better Option Wheel, ETF Asset Allocation, Growth Stocks, Dividend Stocks, REITs & macro analysis I give to my investment clients.

This article was written by

Kirk Spano
27.4K Followers

Kirk Spano is the founder of Bluemound Asset Management, LLC and has managed money for a wide range of clients since 1995. His passion is helping hardworking people make more money with less risk. Kirk’s investing group Margin of Safety Investing features his stock and ETF focus lists, trade alerts, option selling for income and macro analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PR, CTRA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I own a Registered Investment Advisor, however, publish separately for self-directed investors. Please read all the related disclaimers and terms at BluemoundAM.com

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CVX--
Chevron Corporation
CTRA--
Coterra Energy Inc.
FANG--
Diamondback Energy, Inc.
DVN--
Devon Energy Corporation
EOG--
EOG Resources, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News