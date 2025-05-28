Survey Of Key Market Fundamentals

Summary

  • Seven weeks ago, global markets were staring into the abyss, reeling from Trump's tariff onslaught. Some degree of calm has since been restored.
  • Flush with reserves, bank balance sheets are relatively strong, and the banking system has plenty of rock-solid liquidity.
  • Credit spreads are only modestly elevated, which means that the market is reasonably confident in the outlook for the economy and corporate profits.
  • Private sector leverage today is an order of magnitude less than it was at its peak in 2008. This makes the economy much more resilient and able to withstand unexpected stresses.

So far, the year 2025 has been pretty wild, not least because of Hurricane Trump. I'm not the only pundit that has been struggling to make sense of things. Seven weeks ago, global markets were staring into the abyss, reeling from Trump's tariff onslaught. Some

Scott Grannis was Chief Economist from 1989 to 2007 at Western Asset Management Company, a Pasadena-based manager of fixed-income funds for institutional investors around the globe. He was a member of Western's Investment Strategy Committee, was responsible for developing the firm's domestic and international outlook, and provided consultation and advice on investment and asset allocation strategies to CFOs, Treasurers, and pension fund managers. He specialized in analysis of Federal Reserve policy and interest rate forecasting, and spearheaded the firm's research into Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS). Prior to joining Western Asset, he was Senior Economist at the Claremont Economics Institute, an economic forecasting and consulting service headed by John Rutledge, from 1980 to 1986. From 1986 to 1989, he was Principal at Leland O'Brien Rubinstein Associates, a financial services firm that specialized in sophisticated hedging strategies for institutional investors. Visit his blog: Calafia Beach Pundit (https://scottgrannis.blogspot.com/)

