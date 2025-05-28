Retail Roundup: Several Preliminary Earnings Announcements Alongside Macro Uncertainty
Summary
- M&A, CEO shakeups, full-year guidance pulled... drama unfolds within retail.
- We profile four recent earnings pre-announcements, while Nvidia reports numbers Wednesday night, and key macro data comes Friday.
- Executives and investors continue to wade through murky waters with the second half in sight.
