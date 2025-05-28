Are The Tariffs Turning Out Alright? Aftermath Of Our Positive Stance On Trump Tariffs

Bill Gunderson
Investing Group Leader
(11min)

Summary

  • I called the market bottom in April, urging investors to buy despite widespread pessimism about tariffs and recession fears.
  • My bullish thesis was grounded in strong earnings forecasts and a belief that tariffs would ultimately benefit the U.S. economy.
  • The S&P 500 has rebounded sharply, validating my call; U.S. policy has spurred manufacturing investment and favorable trade deals.
  • Nvidia remains a top pick, with over 100% upside potential and a reasonable valuation; I maintain a BUY rating and a 6,500 S&P 500 target.
  • Best Stocks Now! Premium members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Aerial side view of cargo ship carrying container and running for export cargo yard port to custom ocean concept technology transportation , customs clearance, webinar banner forwarder mast

Suphanat Khumsap

As you may know, I have made some very bold and gutsy calls in my articles. Whether it was my article to go all in during COVID in March 2020, the “New Bull Market” article just

Best Stocks Now Premium gives you access to Bill Gunderson, professional money manager & analyst with 23 years of experience.

You get Bill's daily "live" buys and sells in his four portfolios: Emerging Growth, Ultra-Growth, Premier Growth, and Dividend & Growth. These portfolios have done very well since their 1/1/2019 inception.

JOIN NOW to get daily "live" buys and sells, weekly in-depth market-timing newsletter, access to Bill's proprietary database with daily rankings on over 6,000 securities, and a daily live radio show!

This article was written by

Bill Gunderson
22.66K Followers

Bill Gunderson is CEO and Chief Market Strategist at Gunderson Capital. He is a professional money manager, former research analyst, author, and media personality with over 24 years of experience.

He runs the investing group Best Stocks Now! Premium. The group offers users: daily commentary and forecasts for the markets, live buy and sell signals, 4 portfolios, a daily 45-minute show, a weekly in-depth market newsletter, full access to the Best Stocks Now App that Bill invented, and chat for discussion and direct access to Bill for questions. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRWD, CRWV, PKTR, NFXL, META, NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
COMP:IND
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News