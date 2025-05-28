Since September 2024, I added to my Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) position a few times, which I described in my previous coverages. MSFT's recent stock price rebound resulted in a ~10%+ return when compared to the price at the publication date of each
Microsoft: 3 Reasons Why It's Still A 'Strong Buy'
Summary
- Microsoft remains a 'strong buy' due to its leadership in cloud and AI, with Azure showing the fastest growth among hyperscalers.
- The Company's mission-critical products and industry-agnostic solutions ensure broad adoption and continued double-digit growth across core segments.
- Outstanding profitability, robust cash flow generation, and shareholder returns highlight Microsoft's financial strength despite heavy CAPEX.
- Even after recent stock gains, valuation remains attractive relative to EBITDA growth, supporting a continued long-term bullish thesis.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT, AMZN, MA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The information, opinions, and thoughts included in this article do not constitute an investment recommendation or any form of investment advice.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.